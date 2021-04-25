69 die of COVID-19 in State, 12,634 new infections reported

Police personnel checking the people travelling during night curfew in Guntur .

VIJAYAWADA

25 April 2021 23:13 IST

Krishna single-day toll 12; 7 districts report 5 or more deaths

The State reported 69 deaths due to COVID-19, almost double the previous day’s toll of 37, and hit a new peak in daily infections with 12,634 new COVID cases in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. It was the highest daily death toll since September 17 last year.

The cumulative case tally increased to 10,33,560 and the toll jumped to 7,685.

The daily positivity rate came down to 20.09% as the number of samples tested increased to 62,885 in the past day. The overall positivity rate of 1.599 crore samples tested was 6.46%.

Advertising

Advertising

The recovery rate fell to 90.57% even as 4,304 patients have recovered and the recoveries increased to 9,36,143. There were 89,732 active cases in the State and a majority of patients were under home isolation.

Krishna district, whose death rate was the highest, reported 12 deaths in 24 hours while Nellore reported seven and East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari six each. Anantapur and Kadapa reported five deaths each while Chittoor and Guntur four each. Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported three deaths each and Kurnool two.

Seven districts reported more than 1,000 new infections – Srikakulam (1,680), Chittoor (1,628), Guntur (1,576), Nellore (1,258), Kurnool (1,158), Anantapur (1,095) and Visakhapatnam (1,051). They were followed by East Godavari (952), Vizianagaram (692), Krishna (641), Prakasam (353), West Godavari (331) and Kadapa (219).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,35,268), Chittoor (1,09,972), West Godavari (96,266), Guntur (95,882), Anantapur (76,884), Nellore (74,297), Visakhapatnam (73,737), Kurnool (72,800), Prakasam (68,394), Srikakulam (61,178), Kadapa (60,423), Krishna (58,819) and Vizianagaram (46,745).