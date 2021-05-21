Andhra Pradesh

₹68,000 crore agriculture budget presented

A farmer tilling his agricultural field near Vijayawada on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu tabled the Agriculture Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday with a total outlay of ₹68,000 crore. A substantial chunk of it (₹23,104 crore) goes to the procurement of paddy and other crops.

YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan was provided ₹17,030 crore and ₹1,038 crore has been allocated to pay compensation for crops lost during natural calamities.

The government set aside ₹17,430 crore for supplying free power to the agriculture sector and ₹1,700 crore for increasing the capacity of agriculture feeders.

The micro-irrigation sector got ₹1,224 crore and ₹300 crore was earmarked for cash subvention facility given to Bengal gram crop. A sum of ₹1,520 crore was allocated for supplying power to the aquaculture sector at the rate of ₹1.50.

Other major allocations include ₹688 crore for waiving interest-free loans and Pavala Vaddi loans and ₹960 crore for paddy procurement dues.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 10:12:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/68000-crore-agriculture-budget-presented/article34611604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY