680 booked for violating lockdown in Kurnool

The district authorities have registered 202 cases against 680 persons for violating the lockdown besides seizing 338 vehicles across the district.

In a bid to contain COVID-19, the authorities have arranged isolation facilities with 1,600 beds in the district. At the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), a 200-bed isolation facility has been established.

The government has also notified three hospitals for taking in COVID-19 positive cases. The Santiram Medical College and General Hospital in Nandyal with 36 ventilators, Visawabharati General Hospital in Kodumur mandal with two ventilators and the Kurnool GGH with two ventilators together have a total of 2,500 beds and 40 ventilators.

Suspended

Meanwhile, District Collector G. Veerapandian suspended the Adoni deputy district medical and health officer Dr. Ranga Naik on Friday for negligence. The officer allegedly was lax, due to which the setting up of an isolation ward in Yemmiganur has been delayed.

Apart from stopping all inter-State travel, the authorities have also made sure that no inter-district travel takes place. The officials have established seven inter-State and inter-district check-posts to stop non-essential travel.

Groceries’ delivery

Mr. Veerapandian said the persons stranded in the State can call No. 1902 for food and other basic needs.

The authorities have also made sure that the supermarkets in the city – Reliance, D-Mart, Big Bazaar, Wall-Mart, Jyothi Mall and Spencer’s – deliver essential commodities to people from 10 am to 5 pm. Similar arrangements are also being done in Nandyal and Adoni.

In order to make sure that the surroundings of the city are disinfected, the sanitation department and the fire department have taken up spraying of a disinfectant. “The same is being done by the other municipalities in the district,” Mr. Veerapandian added.

The Collector dispelled the rumours about military being deployed in the district. The authorities would take strong action against anyone spreading rumours in these trying times, he warned.