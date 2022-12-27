68-year-old fair price shop dealer shines at Masters Athletics Championship 2022

December 27, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Koorapati Dhananjaya, a 68-year-old man ‘accidental athlete’ from Beri Street, Tirupati, has shot to fame for his athletic prowess.

Mr. Dhananjaya, a fair price shop dealer by profession, bagged four gold medals and one silver medal at the Andhra Pradesh State Masters Athletics Championship 2022 conducted at Nellore recently.

He finished first place in 400 m, 200 m, 100 m and 100 m-hurdle races and events and came second in the long jump event

It was only last month that he bagged three gold medals in the 65-69 age group at a similar state event held in Visakhapatnam, crossing the finish line in 14.00 seconds in the 100 m and 200 m in 35.41 seconds. He had covered 3.20 metres in the long jump event.

In his own words, Mr. Dhananjaya’s journey towards success began with an itch to stay fit, jog and run in his sixties. The fifth standard dropout calls himself an ‘accidental athlete’ and does not even remember dreaming of hitting the track and making it big, ever

“I was 60 when I sat at SV University stadium one day after finishing the ration distribution job. While constantly watching the athletes practise, I joined the youngsters on the track and was slowly lured towards sports”, Mr. Dhananjaya told The Hindu.

At this ripe age, he acknowledges having understood the importance of staying healthy.

“I don’t need any money at this age. I only pray to Lord Venkateswara to bestow me health”, he signed off.