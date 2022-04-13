68 EV charging stations sanctioned to Tirupati

File photo of a charging station at Secretariat, Velagapudi near Vijayawada | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The temple city of Tirupati will soon get as many as 68 EV charging stations, giving a big boost to clean energy.

Of the 2,877 public charging stations proposed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, Tirupati is set to get 68, which have been sanctioned to four agencies namely, Tirupati Smart City Corporation (18), Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (10), NREDCAP (20) and NTPC (20).

While thanking the Union government for the sanction, Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy recalled his query raised in the past during the zero hour of the Parliament on the absence of a single EV charging station in Tirupati, which is visited by 5.8 crore pilgrims every year from across the country. The infrastructure will facilitate the rise of electric vehicles component to 30% in the sale of automobilies by 2030, Dr. Gurumoorthy said.