67,900 litres of jaggery wash destroyed

KAKINADA

28 April 2021 01:43 IST

The East Godavari Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB - Sand and Liquor) personnel on Tuesday destroyed a record 67,900 litres of jaggery wash worth about ₹13 lakh during simultaneous raids in 30 locations the district.

SEB Assistant Superintendent of Police Sumit Garud told The Hindu that a major portion of the destroyed jaggery wash was unearthed on islands, and habitations in Peddapuram, Pithapuram and Prathipadu.

The raids by 13 teams comprising 100 personnel began in the early hours of Tuesday.

Five persons were arrested and a vehicle carrying 100 litres of ID liquor was seized. “Our teams have destroyed 450 drums of the brew during the raids,” Mr. Garud said.