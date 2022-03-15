677 held, 1,129 cases booked in drive against ID liquor in Andhra Pradesh

308 cases registered in East Godavari, 188 in Chittoor district

In a joint operation, officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police conducted a special drive against Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor, arrack and hoarding of black jaggery from March 10 to 14 in the State. They booked 1,129 cases and arrested 677 persons allegedly involved in the illegal trade.

The SEB and police teams seized 13,471 litres of ID liquor, 68,618 kg of black jaggery, destroyed 5.76 lakh litres of fermented jaggery wash, confiscated 47 vehicles allegedly used for smuggling the countrymade liquor, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

Of the 1,129 cases, 308 were registered in East Godavari district and 199 offenders were arrested, 188 cases were booked in Chittoor, 148 in West Godavari district and 100 cases were booked in Kurnool district.

The officers seized 64,098 kg of black jaggery and 39,700 litres of jaggery wash in West Godavari district, 4,430 kg jaggery and 2.75 lakh litres of jaggery wash in East Godavari district, the Commissioner said.

“Special teams have been constituted to check ID liquor and countrymade liquor and against hoarding jaggery. The raids will continue,” Mr. Brijlal said.