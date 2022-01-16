Andhra Pradesh

676 cockfight organisers held in East Godavari

The Rajamahendravaram urban police arrested 676 organisers of cockfights across East Godavari district during raids on Sunday. A majority of the cockfight venues have been raided in the Konaseema region.

The police registered 221 cases against the organisers and seized 278 roosters from the cockfight venues. All the arrested organisers belong to the district while the punters had from across the State and also neighbouring States.

Many venues have been found in the Rajamahendravaram urban police limits.

The police also warned of registering cases against those who gave their places for conducting the cockfights.


