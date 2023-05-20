ADVERTISEMENT

67 Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Centres inaugurated across Vijayawada

May 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Citizens urged to drop reusable and recyclable items at the centres for proper waste management

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and West MLA V. Srinivasa Rao inaugurating an RRR Centre in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation set up 67 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centres across the city on Saturday under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 programme.

All the RRR Centres, where reusable and recyclable items such as used clothes, footwear, books, and plastic waste can be dropped by the citizens, were inaugurated simultaneously in all the municipal wards.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Deputy Mayors A. Shailaja, B. Durga, Additional Commissioner K.V. Satyavathy, Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali and others inaugurated three main centres while one centre each in the 64 wards were inaugurated by the local Corporators.

Citizens can donate their old clothes, books, toys, flower waste, plastic waste and e-waste by dropping them in the designated buckets placed in the RRR centres, said Ms. Bhagyalakshmi. The centres will be available till June 5, she said, and called upon the citizens to come forward and donate recyclable items.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the centres will play a key role in the proper disposal and recycling of waste.

Citizens can contact the nearby Ward Secretariats or scan the QR codes made available on the VMC’s social media pages to locate the centres.

