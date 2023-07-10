6,600 government teachers receiving training in digital teaching methods

July 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram district administration is giving utmost priority to training nearly 6,600 teachers in new teaching techniques.

As per the guidelines of the State government, the teachers are to learn the techniques within two weeks.

Under the Digital Education Technology Enabled Teaching and Learning Training Programme, the teachers have to adopt new teaching methods with the support of Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), which are being supplied to all schools in a phased manner.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi and District Educational Officer D. Lingeswara Reddy have been monitoring the training programme going on for teachers of both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts at SITAM Engineering College of Vizianagaram district and other centres.

Multi-media for teaching

“IFPs enable teachers to use videos, pictures, graphs and others while explaining the lessons. The visual impact ensures a better understanding of the lessons. That is why all the teachers are being asked to attend the training programme, which will go on till July 16 in Vizianagaram,” said Mr. Lingeswara Reddy.

SITAM College director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the best faculty members in the CSE department had been extending their support.

‘On par with International standards’

“Learning process will be on par with international standards if technology is adopted in teaching methods,” he added.

Gajapathinagaram Mandal Education Officer-2 B. Sai Chakradhar and Nodal Officer of Parvatipuram-Manyam district Bevara Ramakrishna said that the teachers’ understanding of the new technology was being observed through pre-tests and post-tests conducted during the two-week training programme.

The government has supplied IFPs to 393 out of the 1,780 schools in the district. It plans to provide the gadgets to all schools by the end of this month, say officials.

