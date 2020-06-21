66 new cases and three more deaths in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2020 23:29 IST

It now tops the State in number of fatalities and mortality rate

Krishna district reported three more deaths and 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

Consequently, the tally in the district crossed the 1000-mark and stood at 1,048 and the toll went up to 36.

The district now tops the State in the number of deaths and mortality rate (3.44%). Most cases and fatalities are reported in the city. While 559 patients are undergoing treatment, 453 patients have been discharged so far. The district has also seen an increase of nearly 200 cases in the last three days.

Mobile testing vehicles

Meanwhile, the district administration is gearing up to increase testing of samples.

According to Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, the Health Department will deploy mobile testing vehicles – Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (IMASQ).

Mr. Imtiaz, in a review meeting with officials, said the district received 12 vehicles, and each of them had 10 counters where people could give their samples.

He said the vehicles would be used to test people in Krishnalanka, Ajith Singh Nagar, Gunadala, IGMC Stadium, and a few other places in the city, besides Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggaiapet, Ibrahimpatnam and other areas in the district from Monday. Officials plan to test at least 3,000 samples per day.