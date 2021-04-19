₹66 crore given towards fee reimbursement in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that ₹66.28 crore was deposited into the accounts of women whose children were pursuing higher studies as part of fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in East Godavari district.

Over one lakh students pursuing higher studies have benefited from the scheme that reimbursed their fee for the academic year 2020-21 in the district. According to officials, 3,295 students are tribals and 20,410 students belong to the Scheduled Castes who get the fee reimbursement on Monday.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Kakinada city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and district officials were present at the video conference.