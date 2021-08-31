₹65.61 lakh stolen from two ATMs

Three unidentified persons wearing masks allegedly looted two Automated Teller Machines of State Bank of India at Nehru Nagar in Dhone town of Kurnool district in the early hours of Monday and decamped with ₹65.61 lakh cash.

Dhone Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Srinivas Reddy said the ATM kiosks did not have a guard as there was no bank branch attached to it. The masked men reportedly came to the ATM at 3 a.m. and cut open both the machines with a gas cutter and took out the cash.

The thieves damaged the CCTV camera and changed the direction so that it did not record anything. “We are in the process of identifying the accused with the help of nearby CCTV cameras and the case is under investigation,” Mr. Reddy added.