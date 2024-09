Vigilance SP K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy, Food Safety and Legal Metrology Department officials on Saturday seized 6,526 kg of plastic bags during a raid in SVGM Market in Rajamahendravaram.

The officials imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on Royal Agency for selling banned plastic covers below 75 microns. They registered five cases against few godown owners citing violations of food safety rules.