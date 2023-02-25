ADVERTISEMENT

65 tonnes of fertilizers seized in raids in Konaseema, East Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The vigilance officials have seized 65 metric tonnes of fertilizers in two locations for illegal storage and sales during the joint raids in Konaseema, East Godavari and Kakinada districts on Friday (February 25). The Departments of Agriculture and the Legal Metrology officials have also joined the raids. 

In an official release issued by Vigilance SP P.V. Ravi Kumar, 51 metric tonnes of fertilizers were seized for illegal storage and selling at higher price in Mamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

In another raid in East Godavari district’s Gokavaram area, 14.67 metric tonnes of fertilizers were seized for illegal storage and selling at excess price. The Legal Metrology and Vigilance authorities have registered cases separately against the owners of the fertilizer stores during the joint raids.

