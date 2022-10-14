65 teams enthrall audiences on first day of Kuchipudi dance festival in Vijayawada

Children performing at the dance festival as part of World Kuchipudi Day at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

The third edition of World Kuchipudi Dance Festival began on a grand note at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College here on Friday.

The Natyotsavam is being organised to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of renowned Kuchipudi expert Vempati China Satyam. A maha brinda natyam by dance students attracted the audience.

On the first day of the festival, 65 dance teams gave performances. Jalluri Saranya, a student of Chinta Ravi Balakrishna, Somnath Bhardwaj (student of Siva Prasad), Koundinya (Raghupatruni Srikant) and others gave special performances.

The three-day event is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Kuchipudi Art Academy and Jayaho Bharateeyam.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, artist Satapriya, Siddhendra Yogi Kalapeetham Vice-Principal Chinta Ravi Balakrishna, Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College Principal Govindarajan, Save Kuchipudi Artistes president Bhavana Pedaprolu, State coordinator Ghantasala Pavan Kumar, 27th division Corporator Jyothi and others were present.