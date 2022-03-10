65 red sanders logs seized, nine nabbed in Anantapur

The logs were meant to be shipped abroad, says SEB

Police personnel examining the red sander logs at Hindupur Rural police station after confiscating them from the smugglers on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Two persons allegedly having links to international smuggling rings and seven of their accomplices were arrested and 65 red sanders logs seized from their possession during a vehicle check by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths in association with the local police at Chilamathur mandal in the district on Sunday.

Jangala Siva Sankar (42), and Doddi Narayana (47), who were allegedly involved in several such cases and were reportedly escorting a dump of 1,380 kg of logs in four vehicles, were arrested while some others managed to escape, said SEB Additional Superintendent of Police J. Rammohan Rao at a press conference in Hindupur Rural police station on Thursday.

The red sanders logs were loaded on to the vehicles on Wednesday from forest areas close to Rajampeta and were being transported to Bengaluru to be exported to some foreign countries through K. Ravi (33), hailing from Tamil Nadu, who is the local buyer, Mr. Rammohan said. Penukonda DSP N. Ramya along with Chilamathur SI Rangadu Yadav and other staff intercepted the vehicle which was found to be moving suspiciously and arrested the accused.

Police also confiscated seven cell phones and four vehicles along with the logs, which cost ₹80 lakh. Others arrested in the case include Perikala Chandrasekhar (33), C. Satish (31), J. Nagendra (30), Kodur Madhusudhan (21), Sirolla Rajakullayappa (27), Sivolla Bhimarjuna (49), and K. Ravi (33).

Cases were registered against the accusd under the AP Forest Act, 1967 and AP Red Sandalwood Transit Act at Chilamathur police station.