65 private hospitals to administer vaccine in E.G.

Sixty-five private hospitals have been roped in for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in East Godavari district that began on March 5 (Friday).
"One lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available for those suffering from comorbid conditions. More doses will arrive in the district soon to cover every citizen in the age group of 45-59 and those aged above 60," District Medical and Health Officer D.N. Prasanna Kumar tells The Hindu.
The vaccine has been made available in the 65 private hospitals that are part of the Arogyasri scheme in the district. "The designated private hospitals have been permitted to collect ₹250 for a single dose of the vaccine and it includes ₹100 for service. In the government sector, 145 hospitals will provide the vaccine free of cost," he says.
Those suffering from comorbid conditions should register online through the website www.cowin.gov.in and Arogya Setu application.
The vaccine will be administered within a day or two to those registered with the government.
The Medical and Health authorities appeal to citizens not to ignore the vaccination drive. The ward/village secretariat authorities will guide citizens in case of any confusion over the registration process.
