65 persons admitted to GGH, 40 test negative in Anantapur

A massive COVID-19 swab testing process has begun in Anantapur district and 65 persons, who are either contacts of the people who tested positive or with history of recent foreign travel, have been admitted to the Government General Hospital.

District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said two contacts, including an 18-year-old girl, were brought to the GGH and admitted as they were among the persons who came in contact with a 64-year-old person from Puttaparthi who tested positive in Bengaluru on March 21.

The samples of 63 persons were taken and 40 of them tested negative.

Meanwhile, two youths from Hindupur, who came in contact with a 31-year-old distant relative from Gaurianur in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, tested positive and they are being treated in designated hospitals in Chikkaballapur.

Under watch

The Anantapur district administration is tracking the progress of the two persons and their other contacts. The test results of 10 persons in quarantine in Hindupur are also awaited.

According to a release from Karnataka health officials a 23-year-old male, who came in contact with patient No. 19 of Karnataka was isolated and quarantined in Chikkaballapur and the swab test result turned positive on Saturday. Patient No. 19 from Gowribidanur had returned from Mecca on March 14 and travelled to Hindupur to visit his relatives and friends.

A second contact of patient No.19, who is an 18-year-old male and a resident of Hindupur, has also been isolated at a designated hospital in Chikkaballapur.