643 rooster fight knives seized, two arrested

Police on Monday conducted a raid and seized 643 rooster fight knives at Ozubandi village in Gangavaram mandal in the district.

Two siblings — Agarti Veera Brahmam and A. Balaiah — were arrested by Gangavaram police. The knives were meant to be tied to the legs of the roosters during the fights, Rampachodavaram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said.

“On information, that knives are being prepared in a big way at Ozubandi hamlet, the team led by Addateegala CI R. Ravi Kumar and Gangavaram SI K. Sharif conducted the raid and seized the knives, two electric motors and other material, worth about ₹69,000 was confiscated from the accused,” Mr. Jindal told The Hindu.

Police produced the accused before the Gangavaram Mandal Executive Magistrate. Veera Brahmam and Balaiah, both working as carpenters, were known to be rooster fight organisers.

“They have been making the knives for a few days and are planning to sell each piece at ₹300 and above each during Sankranti festivities,” the ASP said.

The Kakinada police arrested a person and seized 3,900 knives used for rooster fights in December last.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi directed the police to intensify patrolling in villages and act tough against the punters and rooster fight organisers.