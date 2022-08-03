Andhra Pradesh

64.23% students pass SSC Supplementary Examinations in Andhra Pradesh

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana releasing SSC advance supplementary examination results in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 18:25 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:25 IST

As many as 64.23% of the students who appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations have passed. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the results here on Wednesday.

Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.52, while West Godavari registered the lowest of 46.66 %. The advanced supplementary examinations were conducted from July 6 to 15.

The pass percentage among boys was 60.83, while it was 68.76 for girls, the Minister said, adding that students who passed in supplementary examinations would be treated on par with the regular students.

