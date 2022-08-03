64.23% students pass SSC Supplementary Examinations in Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam district records highest pass percentage of 87.52

As many as 64.23% of the students who appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations have passed. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the results here on Wednesday.

Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.52, while West Godavari registered the lowest of 46.66 %. The advanced supplementary examinations were conducted from July 6 to 15.

The pass percentage among boys was 60.83, while it was 68.76 for girls, the Minister said, adding that students who passed in supplementary examinations would be treated on par with the regular students.