₹6,421 crore sanctioned for NH projects in A.P.

In a major decision that is expected to improve road connectivity in the State, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the Annual Plan 2021-22 for Andhra Pradesh amounting to ₹6,421

This was in contrast to the sanctioning of ₹267 crore in 2019-2020, which was later revised to ₹1,830 crore. In 2020-2021 fiscal, ₹2,702 crore was sanctioned, which was later revised to ₹6,421 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urged him to sanction more funds for several NH projects. Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu, said the amount was the highest sanctioned to the State so far, and that land acquisition had to be done, which was being borne by the Centre.

Among the projects for which annual plan had been drawn were development of Vodarevu-Narsaraopet-Piduguralla section of NH 167 (A) extending to 81.29 km, Hyderabad-Srisailam-Dornala section of NH 765 extending to 78 km, Vijayawada-Jagadalpur (NH-30) extending to 64.55 km, Macherla to Dachepalli connecting SH 021 to NH 167 AD and others.