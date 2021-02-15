640 staff who skipped poll duty served notice in East Godavari

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has directed the heads of departments to serve notices on the 640 government employees who remained absent from duty assigned to them during the first and second phase of panchayat elections. The employees, a majority of them from the Education Department, did not attend to their designated polling duty in the four revenue divisions of Kakinada, Peddapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram, where the polling was conducted on February 9 and 13.

“As many as 240 Presiding Officers, 250 Assistant Presiding Officers and 150 others belonging to different government departments did not attend to the polling duty. Show-cause notices are being served on them. Those who fails to cite a valid reason for their absence will be suspended from their services as per the guidelines,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy in an official release.