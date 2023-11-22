ADVERTISEMENT

64 school children taken ill after midday meal

November 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 64 children of the Mandal Parishad Elementary School of Telulapalem village of Madanapalle rural mandal of Annamayya district were taken ill after consuming the midday meal on school premises on Wednesday.

The children were rushed to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle and declared safe. According to information, a lizard was said to have fallen into the rice vessel while cooking, and the food was served to the children by the concerned staff without inspection. Within an hour, the students started feeling nauseous.

The teachers shifted many of the students to the hospital and were administered first aid, while some of them were admitted to the wards for providing fluids. Concerned parents rushed to the school and hospital to inquire about the health of their children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Education department officials said that an inquiry would be sought and action will be taken against those responsible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US