64 school children taken ill after midday meal

November 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 64 children of the Mandal Parishad Elementary School of Telulapalem village of Madanapalle rural mandal of Annamayya district were taken ill after consuming the midday meal on school premises on Wednesday.

The children were rushed to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle and declared safe. According to information, a lizard was said to have fallen into the rice vessel while cooking, and the food was served to the children by the concerned staff without inspection. Within an hour, the students started feeling nauseous.

The teachers shifted many of the students to the hospital and were administered first aid, while some of them were admitted to the wards for providing fluids. Concerned parents rushed to the school and hospital to inquire about the health of their children.

Education department officials said that an inquiry would be sought and action will be taken against those responsible.

