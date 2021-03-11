63.89% voter turnout in A.P. urban local body polls

VIJAYAWADA

There were no major disturbances due to tight security

Elections to 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities/nagar panchayats passed off peacefully on Wednesday amid tight security, even as the State Election Commission (SEC) kept a close watch on the proceedings.

The municipal corporations recorded a polling percentage of just 57.14 while the municipalities/nagar panchayats had an impressive polling of 70.65%. The average is 63.89%.

There were scuffles between the cadres of YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party at a few places over alleged discrepancies in the voter lists and bogus voters.

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar visited some polling stations in Vijayawada along with Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, and enquired about the polling trend and arrangements made for the public to cast their vote.

Instances of ward volunteers participating in elections were being taken seriously by the SEC in view of the High Court orders. There were no incidents that necessitated repoll.

Counting

The SEC now turned its attention to the counting of votes on March 14 and the election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities/nagar panchayats at the earliest after the results are declared.

Elections were unanimous in 91 wards in 12 municipal corporations (Anantapur, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam) and 580 went to polls.

In the municipalities/nagar panchayats, 490 wards had unanimous elections and polling was conducted for 1,633 wards.

Elections for the whole of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula and Punganur municipalities were unanimous.

Among the Municipal Corporations, Ongole recorded the highest polling percentage at 75.52 and Kurnool the lowest at 49.26.

The polling percentage in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, where the public are seething with anger over the privatisation of steel plant, stood at 56.01.

The municipalities/nagar panchayats in East Godavari district recorded the highest polling percentage of 75.93 and Kurnool the lowest at 62.53.