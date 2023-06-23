63.10% students pass SSC advanced supplementary examinations in Andhra Pradesh

June 23, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students who wrote the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) advanced supplementary examinations-2023 have recorded a pass percentage of 63.10.

A statement released by Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy, after releasing the results in the online mode on June 23 (Friday), said the results were hosted on www.bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Board of Secondary Education.

The State-wide pass percentage of boys is 59.32, while that of the girls is 68.48.

Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage of 91.21 in the State and Krishna district recorded the lowest of 40.56.

A total of 2,12,239 candidates had registered themselves for the examinations.

The examinations were conducted from June 2 to 10, and the answer scripts were evaluated at 23 spot valuation camps across the State, except Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharamaraju and Bapatla districts, on June 13 and 14.

Mr. Devananda Reddy said the results announced were provisional in nature, and that the memorandum of subject-wise performance would be hosted on the official website in four days to facilitate candidates’ admission into first year Intermediate courses without any difficulty.

The SSC certificates would be awarded to all the passed students in due course, and they would be despatched to the schools concerned.

Candidates who wish to apply for ‘recounting’ of marks in their answer scrips should remit an amount of ₹500 per subject through CFMS citizen challan (www.cfms.ap.gov.in) on or before June 29.

Similarly, students who wish to apply for ‘re-verification-cum-supply of photo copy of the answer scripts’ should remit an amount of ₹1,000 per subject through CFMS citizen challan by June 29.

He said the filled-in application forms, along with relevant documents, would be accepted at the designated counters at the offices of the District Education Officers, and that the applications sent by post to the office of the Director of Government Examinations would not be accepted.