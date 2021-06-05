631 new cases in Prakasam

NELLORE/ONGOLE

05 June 2021 03:29 IST

Cumulative tally rose to over 2.30 lakh in South Coastal Andhra as 527 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 631 in Prakasam tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering new infections continued in the region with 1,776 patients in Prakasam district and 821 patients in SPSR Nellore getting discharged, bringing down the active caseload to 27,253.

The toll climbed to 1,659 as Nellore reported four deaths and Prakasam three in the last 24 hours. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 842 deaths and Prakasam district for 817 deaths so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

The recovery rate improved further to 87.44%. Over 1.08 lakh persons in SPSR Nellore district and about 93,000 in Prakasam district have won the battle against the disease so far.