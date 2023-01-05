₹63 lakh aid given to kin of 21 A.P. police personnel who died due to COVID-19

January 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy handed over cheques worth ₹63 lakh to the family members of the police personnel who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial aid was provided by Mankind Pharma.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy along with Mankind Pharma general manager Muni Krishna, senior area manager Gafoor Baig and IG (Welfare and Sports) L.K.V. Ranga Rao distributed cheques for ₹3 lakh each to 21 families, according to a release. The company had provided financial aid to a total of 216 police families.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the company’s managing director Rajeev Juneja for the gesture.