6,23,092 students to write SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh from March 18

March 17, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A fool-proof mechanism is in place to prevent malpractice or paper leaks in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh from March 18 to March 30, 2024, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar has said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar held a review meeting with the Collectors, District Education Officers and other department officials to ensure arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The examinations are scheduled from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. for three hours and 15 minutes, and the candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centres from 8.45 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., he said.

The department made the hall tickets available on its official website on March 4 and asked the candidates to download or collect them from their school headmasters.

Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Superintendents, department officers, invigilators and other staff deployed at the SSC examination centres to permit all students with their downloaded hall tickets, without insisting on the signature of their respective headmasters.

Of the 6,23,092 registered candidates, 3,17,939 are boys, while 3,05,153 are girls. In the regular stream, 6,23,092 students will write their examinations, 1,562 under Oriental Secondary School Certificate (OSSC) and 1,02,528 re-enrolled candidates will appear for the test in 3,473 exam centres.

The department has deployed 3,473 Chief Superintendents, 3,473 officers and 35,119 invigilators and other staff to ensure peaceful conduct of the examinations. Besides, 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been constituted and CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance at 130 examination centres identified as ‘troublesome centres.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the unique confidential coded question papers and declaration of all examination centres as ‘No Phone Zones’ would help the department effectively check malpractice and paper leaks.

Spot valuation camps would be held from March 31 to April 8 in the designated 24 district headquarters and round-the-clock control rooms set up in the District Education Offices from March 18 to March 30 to monitor the examinations.

Many government and private schools conducted classes on Sunday for revision of the subjects ahead of the exams.