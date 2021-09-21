620 kg ganja seized at Ananthagiri, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Accused are trying to smuggle the ganja to Haryana’

The district police on Tuesday arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting about 620 kg ganja in a lorry near Ananthagiri area in Visakhapatnam Agency. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹60 lakh.

The police intercepted the lorry during their route watch. In order to escape from the police checks, the smuggler had allegedly fabricated a concealed box behind the driver’s cabin. However, upon thorough checking, the ganja was recovered and seized.

Police said that the accused are trying to smuggle the ganja from Agency areas to Haryana.

One more accused is yet to be nabbed.

The Ananthagiri police have registered a case.