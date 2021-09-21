Andhra Pradesh

620 kg ganja seized at Ananthagiri, one held

The district police on Tuesday arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting about 620 kg ganja in a lorry near Ananthagiri area in Visakhapatnam Agency. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹60 lakh.

The police intercepted the lorry during their route watch. In order to escape from the police checks, the smuggler had allegedly fabricated a concealed box behind the driver’s cabin. However, upon thorough checking, the ganja was recovered and seized.

Police said that the accused are trying to smuggle the ganja from Agency areas to Haryana.

One more accused is yet to be nabbed.

The Ananthagiri police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 8:21:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/620-kg-ganja-seized-at-ananthagiri-one-held/article36593661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY