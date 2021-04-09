Andhra Pradesh

62% turnout for MPTC, ZPTC elections in East Godavari district

East Godavari district has witnessed 62.13% polling in the MPTC/ZPTC elections conducted for the 61 ZPTCs and 1,000 MPTCs on Thursday. According to an official release, 18.61 lakh voters have exercised their franchise out of the total votes of 29.87 lakh.

The polling has been completed peacefully, except a few minor incidents reported from Konaseema region.

In the East Godavari Agency, the polling was conducted peacefully without any untoward incident in the Maoist-affected region. Security personnel were deployed at the strong rooms, where the ballot boxes are kept for counting.

