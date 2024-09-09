₹62 lakh sanctioned for Roddam-Hindupur road in Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh

A fund of ₹62 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the CC road from Roddam to Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district in compliance with directives of Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha.

Telugu Desam Party leaders from Roddam mandal conducted a visit along the road stretch in the district on Monday (September 9). The residents of Kandukurlapalli and Chinnakodipalli villages expressed their happiness and thanked the Minister for making their three-decades-old dreams come true. The public said that the road would benefit the people of over half a dozen mandals in the district, besides providing good connectivity to neighbouring Karnataka.

Villagers stage stir for drinking water

Meanwhile, residents of Pusala Nutala village in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district on Monday (September 9) staged a protest at the local panchayat office, demanding immediate action to alleviate the water shortage in their locality. The villagers highlighted the prolonged water scarcity in the area, emphasizing the lack of potable water. Despite repeated appeals to the authorities and public representatives, their pleas yielded no results, leading to the collective demonstration at the panchayat office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.