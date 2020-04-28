62 frontline staff have caught the infection till date: official

As many as 62 frontline staff — 31 healthcare providers, 12 doctors, 12 nursing staffers, five sanitation workers and two pharmacists who were dealing with COVID-19 patients — have contracted coronavirus till date, said Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy. Many personnel of the Revenue and Police departments have also been infected, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr. Jawahar Reddy said that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and all other staff at the Raj Bhavan tested negative for COVID-19. He said they were tested after four staffers of the Raj Bhavan tested positive.

Tally reaches 1,259

Meanwhile, for the third time in a row, the State has reported more than 80 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 1,259. During the last 24 hours, as many as 82 samples have tested positive out of total 5,783 tests conducted, according to the latest bulletin by the Health Department. So far, 80, 334 tests have been conducted and the State continues to stand first among States with 1,504 tests per million population ratio. Of the 82 fresh cases, 75 are from existing clusters and the rest are from green zones.

No deaths have been reported during the past three days, and 23 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. So far, 31 patients have died while 258 patients have recovered.

Kurnool and Guntur districts began reporting a huge number of cases after a brief lull. Kurnool reported 40 new cases and has crossed the 300-mark, while Guntur reported 17 new cases. They are followed by Krishna district (13), Kadapa (7), Nellore (3) and Chittoor and Anantapur one case each.

Self-isolation norm

So far, Kurnool has witnessed 332 positive cases. It is followed by Guntur (254), Krishna (223), Nellore (82), Chittoor (74), Kadapa (65), Prakasam (56), Anantapur (54), West Godavari (54), East Godavari (39), Visakhapatnam (22), and Srikakulam (4).

Dr. Jawahar Reddy said the Centre has issued guidelines according to which infected persons with mild symptoms can self-isolate at home if they have adequate facilities. They would be under supervision and others would be isolated at quarantine centres.

He said three more labs would be set up soon at the Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam government medical colleges and talks were on with private medical colleges in West Godavari and Vizianagaram to establish two more.

“With more tests, we are trying to break the transmission chain,” he said. .