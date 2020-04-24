Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

Two dead, one each from Anantapur and Kurnool; toll goes up to 29

The 6,306 samples tested in the last 24 hours have reulted in 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the State, taking the total tally to 955. Two fresh deaths, one each from Anantapur and Kurnool districts have been reported, taking the death toll to 29.

145 recover and discharged

So far, 145 patients have recovered, and have been discharged from various hospitals. While 29 of them succumbed to the virus, 781 patients are undergoing treatment.

To know the latest information about the virus and its impact, one can visit COVID dashboard http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid_dashboard.aspx.

