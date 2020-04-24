Andhra Pradesh reports 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

The 6,306 samples tested in the last 24 hours have reulted in 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the State, taking the total tally to 955. Two fresh deaths, one each from Anantapur and Kurnool districts have been reported, taking the death toll to 29.
145 recover and discharged
So far, 145 patients have recovered, and have been discharged from various hospitals. While 29 of them succumbed to the virus, 781 patients are undergoing treatment.
To know the latest information about the virus and its impact, one can visit COVID dashboard http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid_dashboard.aspx.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.