62-day Yogavasistyam concludes at Tirumala

Tirumala

10 June 2020 23:01 IST

‘Sundarakanda Stotra Manjari’ to be telacast live from today

The 62-day Yogavasistyam and Dhanvantari Maha Mantra Parayanam concluded here on Wednesday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) launched the spiritual programme on April 10 for the wellbeing of people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Only a select few personnel from each department took part in programme daily by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. As part of the programme, Gayatri stotram, Harinama mala, Dakshinamurthy, Sudarsana, Venkatesa Saranagati stotram and other stotrams Garuda dandakam, Goda stuti, Kamala jadayistatakam, Hayagreeva kavacham, Sri Sthuthi and Varaha kavachams were recited on all the days. The TTD also ordered for live telecast of the rituals being performed at Nada Neeraja Mandapam daily.

The concluding day witnessed the recital of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya by TTD Annamacharya project artistes and intonation of Govinda namams.

TTD member trustee Vaidhyanathan Krishnamurthy, Annamacharya project director S. Dakshinamurthy, Asthana Vidwan G. Balakrishna Prasad, senior artistes G. Madhusudhana Rao, Raghunath and Bullemma were prominent among others who took part in the programme.

Meanwhile, TTD has decided to take up the recitation of ‘Sundarakanda Stotra Manjari’ for global harmony at Neerajana Mandapam and live telecast the programme on its official SV Bhakti Channel between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. from June 11.