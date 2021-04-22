617 to receive degrees at SKU convocation

ANANTAPUR

22 April 2021

Sri Krishnadevaraya University will present 617 postgraduate and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) certificates in person to students during its 19th convocation to be held on the campus here on Saturday.

Higher Education Minister Adimalapu Suresh and A.P State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy will attend the event.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy, at a press conference here on Thursday, said that another 15,682 students would receive the degrees in absentia and 11,402 would receive them in advance.

Parents/relatives of students were not allowed for the event which would be held in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Chancellor and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will participate in the convocation virtually.

Mr. Reddy said 115 students would receive gold medals and 54 memorial and university special prizes in addition to six university cash awards.

A new compound wall was built for the campus along with a pharmacy centre and a hall at a cost of ₹1 crore. An indoor stadium would be constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore.