613 new infections in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

24 June 2021 00:40 IST

41 hospitals in Prakasam notified to treat COVID patients

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh reported 613 new COVID infections, up by 81 from yesterday’s tally, in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Prakasam registered 307 new cases while Nellore district logged 306 cases. With this, the cumulative tally rose to more than 2.44 lakh in the region.

The active cases, which have been declining steadily since mid-May, came down to 8,916 during the period in the districts of SPSR Nellore and Prakasam.

The toll climbed to 1,799 in the region as three patients in SPSR Nellore district and two in Prakasam district succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday. So far, Prakasam district has accounted for 903 fatalities while SPSR Nellore district accounted for 896.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases. As many as 694 patients in the region, including 367 in Prakasam district, recovered. As a result, the recovery rate improved to 95.62%. So far, more than 2.34 lakh patients have recuperated in the two districts.

Preparing for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Prakasam district administration issued an order notifying 41 hospitals across the district to treat COVID patients adhering to the laid out standard operating procedures(SOPs).