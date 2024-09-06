₹61 lakh worth trees illegally felled in Devarapalli, Maredumilli South between February-March in A.P.

During its recent inspections, the Forest Department found that 413 trees valued at ₹61 lakh, including teakwood, were cut down by criminals in Devarapalli and Maredumilli South beats. The team seized the teakwood, other material found at the stump sites were transported to the government timber depot at Rajahmundry.

In a press release, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Chiranjiv Choudhary stated that a flying squad of the department from the Rajahmundry office conducted field inspections from February 28 to March 7 in Rampachodavaram division and detected the illegal felling.

The response of Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) is being reviewed and the alleged dereliction of duty of the Chintoor DFO, who was holding additional charge of the division, is also being inspected, the release added.

Mr. Choudhary stated that the Rampachodavaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) was suspended for failing to prevent the deforestation and an Article of Charge was issued for disciplinary action. However, the FRO was reinstated after a month and a half after receiving a response to the charge sheet. The PCCF clarified that the suspension was not a punishment under the A.P. Civil Services. (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991 but a measure to keep the official away from the investigation to ensure impartiality. After reinstatement, the FRO was assigned to the Chintoor range.

The Chief Conservator of Forests Rajahmundry and Kakinada DFO also suspended some lower subordinate staff for failing to detect the deforestation. UDOR (Undetected Offence Reports) cases were registered with regards to the felling.

Meanwhile, a special team was formed on May 30 to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the community-based Eco Tourism works carried out in 2022-23 and 2023-24, in order to take action against the culprits.

