GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹61 lakh worth trees illegally felled in Devarapalli, Maredumilli South between February-March in A.P.

A flying squad of the Forest Dept. from the Rajahmundry office conducted field inspections from February 28 to March 7 in the Rampachodavaram division and detected the deforestation, says PCCF Chiranjiv Choudhary

Published - September 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

During its recent inspections, the Forest Department found that 413 trees valued at ₹61 lakh, including teakwood, were cut down by criminals in Devarapalli and Maredumilli South beats. The team seized the teakwood, other material found at the stump sites were transported to the government timber depot at Rajahmundry.

In a press release, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Chiranjiv Choudhary stated that a flying squad of the department from the Rajahmundry office conducted field inspections from February 28 to March 7 in Rampachodavaram division and detected the illegal felling.

The response of Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) is being reviewed and the alleged dereliction of duty of the Chintoor DFO, who was holding additional charge of the division, is also being inspected, the release added.

Mr. Choudhary stated that the Rampachodavaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) was suspended for failing to prevent the deforestation and an Article of Charge was issued for disciplinary action. However, the FRO was reinstated after a month and a half after receiving a response to the charge sheet. The PCCF clarified that the suspension was not a punishment under the A.P. Civil Services. (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991 but a measure to keep the official away from the investigation to ensure impartiality. After reinstatement, the FRO was assigned to the Chintoor range.

The Chief Conservator of Forests Rajahmundry and Kakinada DFO also suspended some lower subordinate staff for failing to detect the deforestation. UDOR (Undetected Offence Reports) cases were registered with regards to the felling.

Meanwhile, a special team was formed on May 30 to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the community-based Eco Tourism works carried out in 2022-23 and 2023-24, in order to take action against the culprits.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.