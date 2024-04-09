ADVERTISEMENT

61-day ban on marine fishing to begin from April 15 in Andhra Pradesh

April 09, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ban aims at implementing conservation measures during the breeding season of prawn and fish

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries Department officials have issued ban orders on marine fishing by all registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in territorial water limits of Andhra Pradesh from April 15 to June 14, 2024 (61 days) .

The ban aims at implementing conservation measures during the breeding season of prawn and fish.

Fishermen are requested to observe the ban strictly to ensure good catch after the ban period and sustain fishery wealth for the future, said a release issued by the Commissioner of Fisheries.

The Department of Fisheries, in association with the Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Navy and Revenue Department officials, will conduct patrolling to ensure strict implementation of the ban, the officials said.

