609 A.P. students participating in National School Games

June 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Events to be held in Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of 706 players from Andhra Pradesh is participating in the 66th National School Games (Under-19 boys and girls in 21 different sports) organised by the School Games Federation of India in Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior.

The participants include 306 boys, 303 girls, 49 coaches, 45 managers and four heads of the delegates.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, in a statement, said inter-district and State-level competitions were held to select the team to play at the national-level event. The district school games secretaries were asked to spot and train talented students in the respective games, he said.

Andhra Pradesh State School Games Federation secretary G. Bhanu Murthy thanked Mr. Suresh Kumar and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao for grant of funds to sponsor the players’ visit to the respective venues and expressed hope that they would bring home many medals.

