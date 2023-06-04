HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

609 A.P. students participating in National School Games

Events to be held in Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior

June 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of 706 players from Andhra Pradesh is participating in the 66th National School Games (Under-19 boys and girls in 21 different sports) organised by the School Games Federation of India in Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior.

The participants include 306 boys, 303 girls, 49 coaches, 45 managers and four heads of the delegates.

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, in a statement, said inter-district and State-level competitions were held to select the team to play at the national-level event. The district school games secretaries were asked to spot and train talented students in the respective games, he said.

Andhra Pradesh State School Games Federation secretary G. Bhanu Murthy thanked Mr. Suresh Kumar and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao for grant of funds to sponsor the players’ visit to the respective venues and expressed hope that they would bring home many medals.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / students / sports event

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.