608 liquor bottles seized

Police officials with the seized liquor bottles, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 November 2020 01:07 IST

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids at several places and arrested three persons who allegedly stored 608 liquor bottles illegally, at Reddipalle of Padmanabham mandal, in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday night.

The accused were identified as A. Srinivas, K. Mohan, and J. Gurumurthulu.

Based on credible information, the SEB teams including Inspector (in-charge) L. Anuradha Devi and Sub-Inspector G.V. Ramana and others conducted raids at several places at Reddipalle village and seized the liquor bottles, which were found in 13 cases.

The arrested persons were sent to remand on Thursday.