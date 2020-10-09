60,780 students clear POLYCET

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 19:42 IST

Candidates from twin Godavari dists. bag most of top 10 ranks

Of the 88,372 students who applied for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET 2020), 71,631 (84.85%) appeared for the examination held on September 27 and 60,780 of them have cleared the test.

Special Chief Secretary, Skill Development and Training Department, G. Anantha Ramu and Special Commissioner, Technical Education M.M. Nayak released the results here on Friday.

He said of the total applicants 50,706 were boys and 20,925 girls. Among them, 42,313 boys (84.85%) and 18,467 girls (88.25%) passed the exam conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) for admissions into diploma-level programmes conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private unaided engineering colleges.

Students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (9,293) and Scheduled Tribes (2,972) secured cent per cent result.

Rankers

The top 10 rankers in the State are Matta Durga Sai Keerthi Teja from Undrajavaram mandal in West Godavari district (first position), Sunkara Akshay Praneeth, Savitala Sridatta Syama Sundar and Tangirala Saravana Mitra Soma, all three from Rajahmundry rural (second, third and fourth respectively).

The fifth rank is shared by Gunupuru V.S. Neeharika from Visakhapatnam, Sadanala Sanjana Ram from East Godavari and Mariwada Sree Sathwika from Rajahmundry rural.

Ivaturi Naga Surya Srikar Prana and Garapati Shankmukh Vishal from Rajahmundry rural secured the eighth and ninth positions respectively while Koddiboyina Leela Varshini of Kakinada, Taneti Naveena Rhema of West Godavari and Degala Chandra Sekhar of Rajahmundry rural shared the 10th position.

In 2019, students in the State secured 84.33 pass percentage, 80.19 in 2018 and 78.20 2017.

The POLYCET offers to the qualified candidates 16,155 seats in 84 government colleges, 598 seats in two aided colleges and 49,989 seats in 185 private colleges in the State.