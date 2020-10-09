60,780 students clear POLYCET 2020

A total of 88,372 students had applied for the test

Of the 88,372 students who applied for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET 2020), 71,631 (84.85 %) of them appeared for the examination held on September 27 and 60,780 have cleared the test.

Special Chief Secretary, Skill Development and Training Department, G. Anantha Ramu and Special Commissioner, Technical Education M.M.Nayak released the result on Friday.

He said of the total applicants, 50,706 were boys and 20,925 of them were girls. Among them, 42,313 boys (84.85 %) and 18,467 girls (88.25%) girls passed the exam conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) for admissions into diploma level programs conducted in government, aided, private, un-aided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided Engineering colleges.

Students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (9,293) and Scheduled Tribes (2,972) secured cent per cent result.

The top 10 rankers in Andhra Pradesh are Matta Durga Sai Keerthi Teja from Undrajavaram mandal in West Godavari district (first position), Sunkara Akshay Praneeth, Savitala Sridatta Syama Sundar and Tangirala Saravana Mitra Soma, all three from Rajahmundry rural (second, third and fourth in that order)

The fifth rank is shared by Gunupuru V.S.Neeharika from Visakhapatnam, Sadanala Sanjana Ram from East Godavari and Mariwada Sree Sathwika from Rajahmundry rural.

Ivaturi Naga Surya Srikar Prana and Garapati Shankmukh Vishal from Rajahmundry rural secured 8th and 9th positions respectively while Koddiboyina Leela Varshini of Kakinada, Taneti Naveena Rhema of West Godavari and Degala Chandra Sekhar of Rajahmundry rural shared the 10th position.

Last year (2019), students in the State secured 84.33 %, before that (2018), they secured 80.19% and in the previous year (2017), they registered a 78.20 %. pass percentage.

The POLYCET offers to the qualified candidates 16,155 seats in 84 government colleges, 598 seats in 2 aided colleges and 49,989 seats in 185 private colleges in the State.