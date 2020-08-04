602 new cases take Kurnool tally closer to 20,000-mark

The coronavirus count in Kurnool district is inching closer to the 20,000-mark as 602 new cases emerged on Monday.

While 8,750 are getting treatment at the hospitals, 10,719 persons have got discharged so far and 210 deaths have been recorded in the district.

The Kurnool District Administration has come up with the stringent implementation of the strategy of ‘early hospitalisation of the symptomatic’ and accordingly, District Collector G. Veerapandian asked the ASHA workers, volunteers, VRAs to visit door to door and identify the persons with high fever and breathlessness or other serious illnesses.

The number of new positive cases in Anantapur meanwhile, was 953 on Monday and cumulative tally went up to 17,476 and of them 7,879 are getting treated while 9,473 got discharged.

There were 124 deaths so far in the district.

The Collector said as per the COVID Instant Order-73 of the State government, patients need to be sent to nearby triaging centre by arranging one vehicle before 12 noon everyday.

The village secretariat and ward secretariat staff must ensure that all health staff identify symptomatic persons and send them to triaging centre, he said.