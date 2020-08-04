602 new cases take Kurnool tally closer to 20,000-mark

The coronavirus count in Kurnool district is inching closer to the 20,000-mark as 602 new cases emerged on Monday.
While 8,750 are getting treatment at the hospitals, 10,719 persons have got discharged so far and 210 deaths have been recorded in the district.
The Kurnool District Administration has come up with the stringent implementation of the strategy of ‘early hospitalisation of the symptomatic’ and accordingly, District Collector G. Veerapandian asked the ASHA workers, volunteers, VRAs to visit door to door and identify the persons with high fever and breathlessness or other serious illnesses.
The number of new positive cases in Anantapur meanwhile, was 953 on Monday and cumulative tally went up to 17,476 and of them 7,879 are getting treated while 9,473 got discharged.
There were 124 deaths so far in the district.
The Collector said as per the COVID Instant Order-73 of the State government, patients need to be sent to nearby triaging centre by arranging one vehicle before 12 noon everyday.
The village secretariat and ward secretariat staff must ensure that all health staff identify symptomatic persons and send them to triaging centre, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath