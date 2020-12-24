₹601 crore saved in land acquisition for housing scheme in E. Godavari: Collector

KAKINADA

24 December 2020 01:17 IST

CM to unveil pylon for the project in Kakinada tomorrow

The East Godavari administration has saved ₹601 crore on purchase of land and levelling of house sites that will be distributed among the 3.84 lakh poor families as part of the the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the East Godavari district, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of house site pattas at the Komaragiri site at U.Kothapalli village near Kakinada, by unveiling a pylon on December 25.

“The government has granted ₹3,167.97 crore to the district for the housing scheme. However, we have arranged the land by spending ₹2,566 crore, saving ₹601 crore. Of the 7,218 acres of land that have been set aside for the housing scheme, 5,362 acres have been purchased,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. The Collector said that of the total 3.84 lakh beneficiaries, more than 2.58 lakh are from rural areas.

“A sum of ₹2,160 crore will be spent on the construction of the houses in the next 18 months. The house site pattas will be distributed to all the beneficiaries by January 1. However, the distribution of the pattas will be delayed in the case some sites are facing legal hurdles,” he said.

As many as 1532 sites have been levelled by spending ₹540 crore in the district under the MGNREGS. The construction work will commence soon by spending ₹2,160 crore in the first phase.

On Wednesday, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi deployed police force at the site where the Chief Minister is to address a gathering after unveiling the pilon on December 25.